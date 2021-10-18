Grouse Mountain to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for 2021-22 season

Send this page to someone via email

Grouse Mountain has announced it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-22 season.

This will apply to all guests and employees, Grouse Mountain Resorts said in a release.

Beginning on opening day, anyone born in 2009 or earlier must provide proof of vaccination to access the resort, including the Skyride, mountaintop facilities and activities.

This includes hikers who use the Grouse Grind trail and want to access any mountaintop facilities and take the Skyride down.

The resort said all passholders will be able to provide their vaccine verification once and will not have to provide it every day.

1:14 Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies emerge from hibernation after deep winter sleep Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies emerge from hibernation after deep winter sleep – Apr 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

These guests can choose to submit a copy of their B.C. Vaccine Card and a copy of valid government photo ID (for guests aged 19 or older) digitally or visit Guest Services at Grouse Mountain to present the required documentation in-person before Nov. 15, the resort stated in a release.

After Nov. 15, passholders and multi-day Snow School participants will be required to show proof of vaccination on-site during their first visit.

Individual ticketholders will need to show proof of vaccination at each visit before boarding the Skyride.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all indoor facilities and the Skyride, the resort states.