SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Grouse Mountain to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for 2021-22 season

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:45 pm
Grouse Mountain looking towards downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Grouse Mountain looking towards downtown Vancouver. Shealgh Westfield

Grouse Mountain has announced it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the 2021-22 season.

This will apply to all guests and employees, Grouse Mountain Resorts said in a release.

Beginning on opening day, anyone born in 2009 or earlier must provide proof of vaccination to access the resort, including the Skyride, mountaintop facilities and activities.

This includes hikers who use the Grouse Grind trail and want to access any mountaintop facilities and take the Skyride down.

The resort said all passholders will be able to provide their vaccine verification once and will not have to provide it every day.

Click to play video: 'Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies emerge from hibernation after deep winter sleep' Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies emerge from hibernation after deep winter sleep
Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzlies emerge from hibernation after deep winter sleep – Apr 30, 2021

Read more: COVID-19: Trio of major B.C. ski resorts implement vaccine mandate for staff

Story continues below advertisement

These guests can choose to submit a copy of their B.C. Vaccine Card and a copy of valid government photo ID (for guests aged 19 or older) digitally or visit Guest Services at Grouse Mountain to present the required documentation in-person before Nov. 15, the resort stated in a release.

After Nov. 15, passholders and multi-day Snow School participants will be required to show proof of vaccination on-site during their first visit.

Individual ticketholders will need to show proof of vaccination at each visit before boarding the Skyride.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all indoor facilities and the Skyride, the resort states.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagGrouse Mountain tagBC Vaccine Card tagCOVID Grouse Mountain tagCOVID vaccine Grouse tagGrouse Mountain COVID tagGrouse Mountain COVID vaccine tagGrouse Mountain vaccination tagProof of vaccine Grouse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers