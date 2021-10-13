COVID-19: Trio of major B.C. ski resorts implement vaccine mandate for staff

Send this page to someone via email

Several of B.C.’s largest ski resorts are implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff ahead of the 2021/2022 winter season.

Grouse Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and Big White Ski Resort have all brought in vaccine mandates for their employees.

“According to BC’s Provincial Health Office, a person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks has passed since their second Health Canada approved vaccine dose,” Big White said on its website.

2:19 Big White takes swift action following restaurant party Big White takes swift action following restaurant party – Mar 31, 2021

“New and existing employees, as well as volunteers, will be required to show record of vaccination to Big White Ski Resort’s human resources department.”

Story continues below advertisement

Senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said no one has pushed back against their mandate.

He says he’s hoping for a more financially successful ski season this year, adding that the Lower Mainland is the resort’s biggest market.

Whistler Blackcomb, scheduled to open on Nov. 25, explains its staff vaccine mandate on its website, under its frequently asked questions section.

“We believe the COVID-19 vaccine is the way to end this pandemic, and the best way to keep our employees and guests safe. Vail Resorts will be requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, effective Nov. 15, 2021,” Jennifer Smith, communications manager, said in a statement to Global News.

Smith wouldn’t say what the current vaccination rate is among staff or if anyone has quit because of the policy.

2:29 Big White COVID Slump Big White COVID Slump – Feb 18, 2021

At Grouse Mountain, staff must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Nov. 27, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“Failure to provide proof of vaccination or a recognized validation of an exemption will result in a temporary layoff until the employee is fully vaccinated or the policy is rescinded,” said communications manager Melissa Taylor in a statement.

“We will be sharing more information about our health and safety protocols for the upcoming winter season in the near future.”

Visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination to ski and snowboard on the mountain, to ride the chairlift or gondola, or go to the washroom.

“However, if you wish to access our restaurants, restaurant patios or bars, a BC Vaccine Card will be required for those 12 and older,” Whistler-Blackcomb said.

Physical distancing will not be enforced on chairlifts and gondolas at Whistler Blackcomb, according to the company’s website.

“Load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity,” it says.

Big White’s COVID-19 safety plan also says that outdoor activities will not require proof of vaccination, however, wearing a mask is still recommended when physically distancing isn’t possible.

During the 2020/2021 ski season, a total of 237 people were infected with COVID-19 as part of the cluster at Big White after it was first announced on Dec. 15, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Big White Losses Big White Losses – Jan 23, 2021

“Of the 237 cases of COVID-19 linked to this cluster, 150 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain,” Interior Health said in March.

The remaining 87 cases were visitors.

Earlier this month, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province’s vaccine passport program does not apply to gondolas, though resorts should look at all safety measures.

“If you want to go to a bar or a pub or a restaurant or the restaurant on the hill then you need to have your vaccine card — I would encourage all the resorts to look at all of those settings where it might be prudent to ensure that only vaccinated people are there,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The risk is less when you’re outside, we know that, in smaller groups and when you’re wearing masks and goggles, etc. For a short period of time in a gondola, the risk is probably not the same as if you’re sitting down inside without a mask on having a drink with a group of people.”

2:15 Okanagan ski resorts remain open, despite Whistler Blackcomb closure Okanagan ski resorts remain open, despite Whistler Blackcomb closure – Mar 30, 2021

Earlier this year, Whistler was the site of a significant COVID-19 outbreak driven by the Gamma variant, which prompted health officials to prioritize vaccinations in the community.

As of Tuesday, more than 88 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 82 per cent had received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press