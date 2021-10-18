Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 1

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

Variety is giving one family in each of B.C.’s five health regions their very own wheelchair-accessible Sunshine Family Van. We meet Grace, a six-year-old girl from Kelowna who relies on a wheelchair for mobility and hear how her support systems have been affected due to COVID-19.

6:07 Variety provides brand new Sunshine Family Vans Variety provides brand new Sunshine Family Vans

Variety CEO Cally Wesson joins Global News Morning to kick off Variety Week and discuss Variety’s commitment to fund private autism assessments. Donate this morning and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across B.C.

3:45 Variety funds private autism assessments Variety funds private autism assessments