Canada

Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 12:57 pm
It's the sixth annual Variety Week on Global BC. View image in full screen
It's the sixth annual Variety Week on Global BC. Global News
The sixth annual Variety Week begins Monday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week.  They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

Variety is giving one family in each of B.C.’s five health regions their very own wheelchair-accessible Sunshine Family Van. We meet Grace, a six-year-old girl from Kelowna who relies on a wheelchair for mobility and hear how her support systems have been affected due to COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Variety provides brand new Sunshine Family Vans' Variety provides brand new Sunshine Family Vans
Variety provides brand new Sunshine Family Vans

Variety CEO Cally Wesson joins Global News Morning to kick off Variety Week and discuss Variety’s commitment to fund private autism assessments. Donate this morning and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across B.C.

Click to play video: 'Variety funds private autism assessments' Variety funds private autism assessments
Variety funds private autism assessments
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
