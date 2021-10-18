Quebec adds 410 new cases, 5 new deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec registered 410 new cases and five more deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations related to the health crisis remained unchanged at 303. This comes after 20 patients were admitted and 20 were discharged.

Of those patients, there were 77 in intensive care units. That is a bump of one compared with the previous day.

The province has administered more than 13.1 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine to date, including 5,043 in the past 24-hour period.

The province’s public health institute says 90.2 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 87.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Health officials say 22,105 tests were given Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has tallied a total of 420,129 cases. The death toll has reached 11,449.

The number of Quebecers who have recovered from the virus topped 405,000 in the latest update.

—with files from The Canadian Press