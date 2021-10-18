2 arrested after break-in at Parkhill Road business: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents were arrested following a business break-in on the weekend just east of the city.

The break-in was reported at a business on Parkhill Road East in Douro-Dummer Township around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say the suspect gained entry to the building by throwing a large rock through a glass door.

The suspects were arrested at the scene and police say they were found in possession of cocaine and opioids.

Steve Simpson, 43, and Chantelle Tustin, 35, both of Peterborough, were arrested and were each charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance.

They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25.

