Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after break-in at Parkhill Road business: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 9:47 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested two people following a break and enter at a business in Douro-Dummer Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested two people following a break and enter at a business in Douro-Dummer Township. The Canadian Press file

Two Peterborough residents were arrested following a business break-in on the weekend just east of the city.

The break-in was reported at a business on Parkhill Road East in Douro-Dummer Township around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say the suspect gained entry to the building by throwing a large rock through a glass door.

Read more: Copper stolen from transfer station in Trent Lakes, Peterborough County OPP say

The suspects were arrested at the scene and police say they were found in possession of cocaine and opioids.

Steve Simpson, 43, and Chantelle Tustin, 35, both of Peterborough, were arrested and were each charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

They were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25.

Click to play video: 'Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk' Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk
Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk – Sep 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagOpioids tagOpioid tagPeterborough County tagBreak In tagPeterborough County OPP tagDouro-Dummer tagDouro-Dummer Township tagbusiness break in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers