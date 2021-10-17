Quebec nurses union tells thousands of workers to refuse ‘abusive’ overtime this weekend: FIQ

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec nurses unions represented by the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) encouraged staff across the province to refuse overtime this weekend.

The FIQ sent a notice to the provincial government on Friday warning that thousands of nurses wouldn’t work overtime on Saturday and Sunday, citing exhaustion among health-care workers who are working constant overtime to cover staffing shortages.

The FIQ called the overtime system “inhumane” and “abusive,” adding that it puts the health and safety of both nurses and patients at risk. The union added that it is also causing psychological damage to workers.

The notice gave Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé a Nov. 15 deadline to put a complete end to its “abusive use” of forced overtime.

Dubé has agreed and said he wants to eliminate the overtime system, which he called unsustainable, but said the solution to getting there is by recruiting more workers to fill the staffing crisis.

Until then, the health minister said the network managers have to make-do. He also called on the health sector to find other innovative, temporary solutions.

The notice from the FIQ equally asked the health network to add additional shifts for workers on Saturdays and Sundays.

CHU de Québec hospital union president Nancy Hogan, who represents over 4,000 nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists, said the overtime system has lasted too long.

“The overtime is constant. [They] are exhausted, they no longer have a personal life,” Hogan said.

The FIQ says the use of forced overtime is considered “an abusive management practice that destroys all chances of recruiting thousands of health-care professionals that are needed.”

The union is asking that the government implement a staff/patient ratio across Quebec.

In an effort to recruit more nursing staff, the Quebec government has said it is giving nurses financial bonuses of up to $18,000 as part of its emergency plan to fix the staffing crisis in the health-care network.

