Okanagan non-profit building beds for youths in need

A North Okanagan non-profit organization is dedicated to getting youths off the floor and into a comfortable bed.

“We are building beds for three-year-olds to 17-year-olds. We know of 260 beds that are needed right now,” said Leo Campeau, a spokesperson for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon.

The non-profit group opened up shop at Vernon’s Rona location, where volunteers were hard at work constructing beds for kids in need. They say it’s rewarding work.

“We see the light and brightness in the kids’ eyes and, not only that, but with the parents as well. They find it difficult (to understand), they ask, ‘why are you doing this?’ Because we want to help, we want to assist,” said Campeau.

The group says the community has responded well to the initiative, donating everything from money to quilts and bedsheets.

“As soon as we mention what SHP Vernon is about, people want to help. This morning we had a lady drop off 20 pillowcases, and it’s just a start,” Campeau told Global News on Saturday.

The non-profit said to apply for a bed, people need to head over to its website.

“Go to our website. All the information is there on how to apply for a bed. We receive those applications and then the vetting process begins because we aren’t replacing beds, we are placing beds where children don’t have one,” said Campeau.

According to the 2020 BC Child Poverty Report Card, one in five children in B.C. were living in poverty in 2018.

The report is done by the BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition and says as of three years ago, 159,570 children and youth were living in poor households in B.C.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s sad. We are just trying to put a drop in the bucket to help,” said Campeau.

“We hope this initiative will spread into the Kamloops area, Penticton, Salmon Arm or wherever.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon also says they’re looking for more volunteers to help with construction.

