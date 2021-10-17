Menu

Canada

Toasty toes sock drive once again providing socks to those who need it most

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 2:04 pm
Toasty toes sock drive is looking for ten thousand pairs of socks to donate to the most vulnerable. View image in full screen
Toasty toes sock drive is looking for ten thousand pairs of socks to donate to the most vulnerable. File Photo/ Global News

Chiropractors in Saskatchewan are once again coming together along with the Salvation Army to help vulnerable residents.

The annual toasty toes sock drive has a chiropractor’s team up with the Salvation Army. Their aim is to collect 10,000 pairs of socks.

The idea is to provide an often-overlooked article of warmth for everyone so no one has to suffer through the cold of winter without socks on their feet.

Story continues below advertisement

Tracy Bertram, executive director of the Chiropractors Association of Saskatchewan, said 67,000 pairs of socks have been collected and given away through the years from the sock drive.

“Socks are one of the most commonly requested for shelters and other organizations that support vulnerable people, but they are one of the least donated items,” Bertram said. “So they can use them throughout the year.”

Read more: Saskatoon homelessness report points to gaps in service

Socks will be collected until Nov. 27.

For more information visit the Saskatchewan Chiropractor website.

