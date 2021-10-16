Menu

Canada

Man charged with murder of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2021 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency' Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency
WATCH ABOVE: Tap water contaminated in Nunavut's capital, triggering state-of-emergency

Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.

RCMP say Scott Hala was arrested Friday, and is also charged with attempted murder of another woman.

His arrest comes more than five months after MacDonald was found dead at a cabin outside Kugluktuk, the westernmost community in Nunavut.

Read more: Nunavut RCMP arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police have said MacDonald, also known as “Baboo,” was last seen buying supplies in the community on April 30 before she travelled to her family’s cabin by snowmobile.

MacDonald was best known for portraying Miranda in the 2018 Canadian sports drama film “The Grizzlies,” based on the true story of a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk, a hamlet of about 1,500 people and the westernmost community in Nunavut.

Click to play video: 'Medical examiner testifies at murder trial of Robert Leeming' Medical examiner testifies at murder trial of Robert Leeming
Medical examiner testifies at murder trial of Robert Leeming

Police did not say whether Hala and MacDonald knew each other, nor did they provide details of allegations that led to the attempted murder charge.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
