World

Bill Clinton is ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon, Biden says

By Haven Daley And Lou Kesten The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2021 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Ex-president Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say' Ex-president Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say
WATCH ABOVE: Ex-president Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say.

Hillary Clinton returned Saturday morning to the Southern California hospital where Bill Clinton is recovering after being treated for an infection.

The former president is doing fine and will be released soon from the University of California Irvine Medical Center, President Joe Biden said Friday night.

Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president “sends his best.”

Read more: Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hospitalized in California with infection

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said.

“He’s not in any serious condition,” Biden said. “He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know.”

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. She returned around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.

Click to play video: 'Clintons create a buzz while vacationing in Quebec' Clintons create a buzz while vacationing in Quebec
Clintons create a buzz while vacationing in Quebec – Aug 14, 2021

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena had said Friday that Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

“All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count, which has decreased significantly,” Urena said in a statement.

“President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits, and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world,” the statement said.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn’t receiving ICU care.

Clinton was reading books and watching TV coverage about his hospitalization, the aide said.

Read more: Bill and Hillary Clinton create a buzz while vacationing in Quebec’s Eastern Townships again

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband _ by then a grandfather and nearing 70 _ returned to the campaign trail.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
