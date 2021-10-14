Menu

World

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 9:36 pm
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). View image in full screen
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is recovering in hospital from an infection, his spokesperson said Thursday, two days after he was admitted.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a “non-COVID-related infection” Tuesday evening, according to a statement from his spokesperson Angel Ureña.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said.

A statement from Clinton’s physicians, provided by Ureña, said he was administered IV antibiotics and fluids. His white blood cell count is trending down after two days of treatment, they added, saying he responded well to the antibiotics.

Clinton will remain in hospital for continuous monitoring, the doctors said.

“We hope to have him go home soon,” the joint statement from Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said.

