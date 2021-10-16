RCMP seek tips after Chilliwack hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP is appealing for witnesses and video after a woman was struck and sent to hospital on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 13, where they found the 56-year-old victim unconscious and bleeding in a ditch. They say she may have been lying injured in the ditch for as long as three hours.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

Mounties said evidence at the scene was consistent with a vehicle collision, which they believe happened between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Investigators are pleading with the driver to come forward, and are asking anyone with a friend or family member whose vehicle has unexplained front-end damage to contact police.

Anyone with information or video shot around the time and location of the collision is also urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.