Sentencing document sheds new light on slaying of Hells Angel at Surrey drive-thru

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details that may not be appropriate for all readers

A sentencing document for the two men who gunned down a Hell’s Angel in a busy Surrey Starbucks drive-thru two years ago is shedding new light on the extremely public killing and its perpetrators.

Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker and Nathan James De Jong were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years in B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 10, but the reasons and details included in the sentencing were not posted online until Friday.

The pair were originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June.

Suminder Singh Grewal, who multiple sources have confirmed to Global News was a part of the outlaw motorcycle club, was shot dead in his Dodge Viper at the Southpoint Exchange Mall around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, on a sunny day when the area was packed with shoppers.

According to the sentencing document, the killers — already clad in masks and blue nitrile gloves — had initially driven to Grewal’s Port Coquitlam-area home in a Lincoln Aviator that morning, “driving quickly and zig-zagging between vehicles in traffic.”

There, the pair spotted Grewal leaving his residence, and tailed him to Surrey.

Moments after Grewal placed his order at the drive-thru window, each killer ran up to an opposite side of Grewal’s car and shot him 12 times.

Powery-Hooker was armed with an AR-15, while De Jong was carrying a .40 calibre semi-automatic pistol.

The pair sped from the scene in a Lincoln Aviator, with Powery-Hooker eventually jumping out and fleeing on foot, while De Jong led police cruisers on a “lengthy” chase, at points exceeding 150 km/h and driving into oncoming traffic.

He also ditched the AR-15 in a residential neighbourhood, before eventually shredding one of the vehicle’s front tires and also fleeing on foot.

Both men were in police custody within 30 minutes of the killing, and police later located a jerry can filled with gasoline in the back of the Aviator.

The court decision also revealed that the duo had agreed to kill Grewal in exchange for having debts cancelled, though did not shed light on who contracted them.

Powery-Hooker grew up in Alberta and amassed a “considerable youth record” between 2013 and 2017 including about 25 convictions on offences including assault and robbery, according to the sentencing document.

De Jong had five prior “but somewhat dated” youth convictions for robbery, theft and obstruction of justice.