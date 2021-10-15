Woodstock police look for suspects in armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery reported on Master Drive in Woodstock, Ont., on Thursday.

According to police, two men dressed as construction workers went to the home on Masters Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and knocked on the front door.

Woodstock police sat the two suspects forcefully entered and pointed a firearm at the victim in a home on Masters Drive on Oct. 14, 2021. Supplied by Woodstock Police

When the resident opened the door, police say the two suspects forcefully entered and pointed a gun at the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects stole designer jewelry, and a number of designer bags, before fleeing eastbound on Oxford Road 17 in an older charcoal colour Ford Escape, police say.

Police believe the incident was targeted and do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects and vehicle is asked to contact Woodstock Police.

The suspects stole designer jewelry, and a number of designer bags, before fleeing eastbound on Oxford Road 17 in an older charcoal colour Ford Escape, police say. Supplied by Woodstock Police