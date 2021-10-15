2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 19

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,065.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph remained at 19, with two new recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,001 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed, with the case count there now at 2,019.

Active cases have fallen to 17 in the county with four new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting four cases among three schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 84.1 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.6 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 89.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 77.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just over 1,800 vaccine shots were administered, including about 500 first doses, roughly 1,200 second doses and about 100 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 79.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.5 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while Wellington Catholic says 88.3 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

