SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ford asks hospitals for input on potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 11:25 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Health care staffing shortage looming in Ontario' COVID-19: Health care staffing shortage looming in Ontario
There is a dire warning from the president of a health-care workers’ union in Ontario about a massive staffing shortage. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has written to hospital CEOs, local medical officers of health and other health-care organizations asking for input on implementing vaccine mandates for staff at hospitals.

Many hospitals across the province have already enacted their own mandates, going beyond the current provincial policy of having hospital staff vaccinated or subject to frequent testing.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals move to enact mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors

Several hospitals have fired some staff who didn’t get vaccinated by their deadline or have placed them on unpaid leave, though they say the numbers are such that it isn’t affecting operations or patient care.

Ford’s letter says some have suggested that a provincewide mandate is necessary, but he says it’s important to balance the risks posed by COVID-19 with any strain on staffing resources.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario health sector braces for worse staff shortages as COVID-19 vaccine mandates come due

He is asking the health-care leaders to give him their input on questions about the potential impacts of a vaccine mandate, anything more the government could be doing to increase vaccine uptake among health-care workers, and whether unvaccinated staff could be reassigned to non-front-line roles.

Ford is also asking the hospital CEOs specifically what impact a mandatory policy would have on diagnostic procedures or elective surgeries.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario Hospitals tagOntario COVID vaccine tagOntario Hospital Mandatory Vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers