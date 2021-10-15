Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery early Friday at Tim Hortons on Monaghan Road

Police in Peterborough are seeking a suspect following a robbery of a Tim Hortons restaurant Friday morning.
An employee at the business on Monaghan Road reported the robbery at around 5:25 a.m., Peterborough Police Service said.
The complainant said a male entered the business, threatened a clerk and fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
