Early morning fire damages vacant Kelowna building

A vacant Rutland-area building suffered some fire damage early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a building on fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View roads.
The first arriving crew located a fire on the exterior of a large vacant building at that location, John Kelly, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, said in a press release.
“A person at the scene had thrown a bucket of water on the fire prior to our arrival.”
Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the building wall, approximately four feet by 12 feet in size.
“Crews put out the remaining fire and checked for extension by removing the exterior wall covering,” Kelly said. “No extension was found.”
A mattress and several other personal effects were also consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
RCMP did attend the scene. KFD responded with three engines, a rescue and command unit, and 15 personnel.
