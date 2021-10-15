Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Early morning fire damages vacant Kelowna building

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 10:57 am
FILE. Kelowna firefighters were up early on Friday, battling a building fire. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna firefighters were up early on Friday, battling a building fire. Global News

A vacant Rutland-area building suffered some fire damage early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a building on fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View roads.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville' West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

The first arriving crew located a fire on the exterior of a large vacant building at that location, John Kelly, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“A person at the scene had thrown a bucket of water on the fire prior to our arrival.”

Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the building wall, approximately four feet by 12 feet in size.

Click to play video: 'Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response' Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response
Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response – Feb 16, 2021

“Crews put out the remaining fire and checked for extension by removing the exterior wall covering,” Kelly said. “No extension was found.”

A mattress and several other personal effects were also consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour' Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour
Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour – Nov 17, 2020

RCMP did attend the scene. KFD responded with three engines, a rescue and command unit, and 15 personnel.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tag911 tagKelowna Fire Department tagRutland tagJohn Kelly tagDougall and Valley Roads tagplatoon captain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers