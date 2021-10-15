Early morning fire damages vacant Kelowna building

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant Rutland-area building suffered some fire damage early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of a building on fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View roads.

2:05 West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

The first arriving crew located a fire on the exterior of a large vacant building at that location, John Kelly, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“A person at the scene had thrown a bucket of water on the fire prior to our arrival.”

Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the building wall, approximately four feet by 12 feet in size.

2:10 Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response – Feb 16, 2021

“Crews put out the remaining fire and checked for extension by removing the exterior wall covering,” Kelly said. “No extension was found.”

A mattress and several other personal effects were also consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

1:22 Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour – Nov 17, 2020

RCMP did attend the scene. KFD responded with three engines, a rescue and command unit, and 15 personnel.

Advertisement