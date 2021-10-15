Menu

Crime

Murder in 2020 and drugs: 12 arrests in various regions of Quebec Thursday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 7:15 am
The Canadian Press

Montreal police made 12 arrests on Thursday following an investigation into a series of acts of violence committed in Montreal between July 2020 and March, including the 17th homicide of 2020.

Individuals linked to drug trafficking have been arrested in Montreal, Mascouche, Napierville and Shawinigan.

The police also carried out 18 searches in Montreal and Laval, as well as in Barraute and Rivière-Héva, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Those arrested are scheduled to appear in court this Friday, at the Montreal courthouse.

Various charges have been laid, including murder, drug trafficking, conspiracy, gangsterism, assault with a weapon and various firearms offences.

Tommy Bradette, 25, Jonathan Fortier, 42, and Samir Drissi Atmani, 29, face charges of first-degree murder and forcible confinement.

The investigation was led by the major crimes section of the SPVM with the collaboration of the organized crime section.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
