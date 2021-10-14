SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan health minister says province’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate is skewed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 7:36 pm
Health Minister Paul Merriman says the Saskatchewan Health Authority is looking into cleaning up the data. View image in full screen
Health Minister Paul Merriman says the Saskatchewan Health Authority is looking into cleaning up the data. MLB

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health Paul Merriman says the province’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate is an underestimation, despite data from the Public Health Agency of Canada showing otherwise.

The most recent data compiled by the federal agency shows that Saskatchewan and Alberta each have a vaccination rate of 73 per cent among their eligible populations — the lowest among any other province or territory.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 battle rages on despite national decline

But Merriman said he wouldn’t say Saskatchewan’s rate is the lowest.

He suggested it’s an underestimation because people have moved out of province and are getting their shots elsewhere, but their health records remain in Saskatchewan.

He said it is resulting in skewed numbers — although he did not disclose by how much.

Merriman said the health authority is looking into cleaning up the data.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
