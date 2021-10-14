Menu

Special weather statements issued across southern Ontario due to possible heavy rainfall

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:16 pm
The special weather statement for southern Ontario was issued Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
The special weather statement for southern Ontario was issued Thursday afternoon. Global News

After recent days of higher than normal temperatures in parts of southern Ontario, be prepared for the possibility of heavy rainfall with a passing cold front.

“There are the right dynamics in place for some heavy rain with these cells as they move across southern Ontario and the GTA,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said Thursday evening.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements Thursday afternoon for regions between Windsor and Cornwall and for areas south of, and including, Algonquin Park.

READ MORE: Current weather conditions in Toronto

Officials warned areas could potentially see 30 to 40 millimetres of rain late Friday and into Saturday with up to 50 millimetres of localized precipitation possible.

Hull encouraged residents to be on the lookout for rainfall watches and warnings on Friday, adding strong winds could also be a possibility.

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto on Thursday, the high reached 21.4 C, according to Environment Canada data. The average high is 14.4 C. The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 15 C, which is about four degrees cooler than what’s expected on Friday.

