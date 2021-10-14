London, Ont. woman arrested in connection with machete attack

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say one woman was arrested and another sustained minor injuries after a fight that involved a machete.

According to police, two female acquaintances got into an argument in the 100-block of Dundas Street Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

One of the women struck the other with a machete, police say.

The victim fled the scene and was able to call 911. Emergency crews responded, the female suspect was found and arrested and the machete was seized.

A 30-year-old London woman has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 12, 2022.

