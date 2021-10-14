Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. woman arrested in connection with machete attack

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 6:20 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say one woman was arrested and another sustained minor injuries after a fight that involved a machete.

According to police, two female acquaintances got into an argument in the 100-block of Dundas Street Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

One of the women struck the other with a machete, police say.

Read more: ‘I was in shock’: Calgary security guard left shaken after violent encounter

The victim fled the scene and was able to call 911. Emergency crews responded, the female suspect was found and arrested and the machete was seized.

A 30-year-old London woman has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 12, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Man with weapons terrifies Vancouver neighbourhood' Man with weapons terrifies Vancouver neighbourhood
Man with weapons terrifies Vancouver neighbourhood – Nov 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service taglps tagMachete tagmachete attack tagLondon Machete Attack tagDundas Street assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers