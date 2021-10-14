Menu

Canada

Cree professor recognized with a Saskatchewan Order of Merit

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 8:04 pm
A Cree language professor spends his life educating others on reclaiming their Indigenous language. For that, he will receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit amongst others. View image in full screen
A Cree language professor spends his life educating others on reclaiming their Indigenous language. For that, he will receive the Saskatchewan Order of Merit amongst others. Cree Literacy website

A residential school survivor from northern Saskatchewan is being recognized with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit for his long-time work in the Cree language revitalization.

His years of work did not go unnoticed by his students and peers.

“A couple students and a colleague wrote letters in support for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit,” said Solomon Ratt, who is a Cree Language Studies Associate Professor at the First Nations University of Canada. “It’s great. It’s a great recognition.”

Read more: 3 prominent Saskatonians named to Saskatchewan Order of Merit

Ratt, who attended the residential school in Prince Albert as a child, remembers being unable to speak his Cree language. And, like many other residential school survivors, Ratt lost a lot from the colonial institution system. However, his parents continued to speak their Cree language when he returned home during the summer months.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many people lost their language in the residential schools,” he said. “But I am one of the fortunate ones that kept the language.”

Health Matters: support available for residential school trauma
Health Matters: support available for residential school trauma – Aug 11, 2021

As the years went on, Ratt continued to speak his Cree language. He started teaching Cree in schools but realized there weren’t many resources out there for educators.

“When I started out teaching, there was hardly any materials available for us teachers to use, so I developed a lot of materials throughout the years for other people to use,” he said.

Read more: Keeping Cree language alive: Regina man offering free online lessons for children

That is when he began his writing Indigenous language literature and became involved in building Cree revitalization resources using online platforms. It was his endless work that drove others to see his successful efforts of reclaiming his language.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels good being recognized for the work I do,” said Ratt.

The Cree revitalizer is amongst six recipients for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit – the province’s highest honour. The ceremony will take place in November with the awards being presented by the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor, Russ Mirasty.

“The 2021 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit are remarkable citizens who are most deserving of this prestigious honour,” said Mirasty in a media release. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each recipient and I thank them for their invaluable contributions to our province.”

Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages
Truth and Reconciliation: Preserving and revitalizing Indigenous languages – Sep 30, 2021

This year’s other recipients for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit include:

  • Mavis Ashbourne-Palmer
  • Michael Bishop
  • Albert Brown
  • Marie-Anne DayWalker-Pelletier
  • Hart Godden
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential School Survivor tagCree Language tagEducator tagSaskatchewan Order of Merit tagIndigenous literature tagIndigenous language revitalization tagSolomon Ratt tag

