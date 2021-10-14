Kelowna, B.C. restaurant goes up for sale in aftermath of COVID-19 passport-related closure order

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a Kelowna restaurant ordered last week to shut its doors and hand in its liquor licence after allegedly defying B.C.’s proof-of-vaccination system now appear to be packing up the business altogether.

Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar, located on Leon Avenue, is for sale, according to an online listing.

1:35 Kelowna restaurant shut down by Interior Health Kelowna restaurant shut down by Interior Health

“Turnkey fully renovated and clean restaurant. Great street exposure in downtown Kelowna and some visibility from Highway 97,” reads the Royal LePage listing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sale includes all of the assets including furniture, fixtures and kitchen equipment of this restaurant. Spacious walk-in cooler and freezer.”

The ad goes on to say the lease rates are incredible and almost unheard of in the downtown core.

There are currently two years and eight-plus months left on the lease, with a five-year tenant option after that.

2:02 Restaurants facing increased vaccine passport enforcement Restaurants facing increased vaccine passport enforcement

The popular vegetarian food proprietors have even listed their fully equipped food truck as a potential add-on if the buyer is interested, noting that any offers should be subject to landlord approval for either the assignment of the existing lease or the negotiation of a new one.

Last week, Interior Health said it suspended all food and liquor service at Renegade for failing to comply with the provincial food and liquor serving premises order, specifically, for not verifying proof of vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation took place after public health received a number of complaints that this establishment was not checking proof of immunization,” the email read.

1:57 Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports – Sep 27, 2021

“It is important to stress that the provincial food and liquor serving premises order is in place to protect patrons and staff at restaurants and bars and reduce the risk of additional COVID-19 exposures in the broader community.”

Renegade’s website says it’s “temporarily closed” and advises customers to “stay tuned.” A call made to the business has yet to be returned.

The owners have not been coy about their perspective about recent rules and regulations.

“Is honesty the best policy? Let’s find out…We are choosing to remain an inclusive place for all of our staff and guests, one of unity. We draw the line at “health cards”. Let us be VERY clear: We are not anti – v a x x, but we are anti these health cards as they are causing such division and exclusion in our community and society,” reads a social media post from the business.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will remain open to all as we are in the business of serving up delicious comfort food, and not in the business of asking for or discussing your private health info. To the growing number of our fellow restaurateurs quietly continuing to accept everyone ‘under the table.’ We see you, we feel for you, and we understand why you’re choosing to remain silent.

“We will not ask you to break your silence until you are ready, and in the meantime, we will willingly bear the brunt of the backlash.”