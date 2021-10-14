SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Capacity restrictions for Quebec bars, restaurants to be lifted Nov. 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 5:19 pm
Quebec will be lifting capacity restrictions for bars and restaurants starting Nov. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec will be lifting capacity restrictions for bars and restaurants starting Nov. 1, 2021. Getty Images

Bars and restaurants will be able to operate at maximum capacity in Quebec starting on Nov. 1, according to an announcement by Health Minister Christian Dubé scheduled for Thursday.

Currently, bars can only accommodate customers at 50 per cent of their maximum capacity and have to stop serving alcohol at 1 a.m. and be closed by 2 a.m.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Restaurant and bar owners want restrictions lifted, feel left out' COVID-19: Restaurant and bar owners want restrictions lifted, feel left out
COVID-19: Restaurant and bar owners want restrictions lifted, feel left out – Oct 4, 2021

Additionally, bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume normal opening hours starting in November, so establishments that serve alcohol will be able to do so until 3 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

As for restaurants, the distance between tables will drop from two meters to one meter. If the distance is less, barrier measures must be applied.

Read more: Plateau-Mont-Royal to allow emergency terraces to continue after restauranteurs express outrage

Patrons, however, will still be required to present their vaccine passports and wear masks when moving around inside.

The ban on dancing and singing will be maintained.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2021 The Canadian Press
