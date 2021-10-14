Capacity restrictions for Quebec bars, restaurants to be lifted Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Bars and restaurants will be able to operate at maximum capacity in Quebec starting on Nov. 1, according to an announcement by Health Minister Christian Dubé scheduled for Thursday.

Currently, bars can only accommodate customers at 50 per cent of their maximum capacity and have to stop serving alcohol at 1 a.m. and be closed by 2 a.m.

Additionally, bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume normal opening hours starting in November, so establishments that serve alcohol will be able to do so until 3 a.m.

As for restaurants, the distance between tables will drop from two meters to one meter. If the distance is less, barrier measures must be applied.

Patrons, however, will still be required to present their vaccine passports and wear masks when moving around inside.

The ban on dancing and singing will be maintained.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier