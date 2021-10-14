COVID-19: 8 new cases in Peterborough area as active cases increase to 23

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4:22 p.m., the regional health unit reported 23 active cases, up from 17 reported on Wednesday.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Thursday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,872 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,872 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,093 — an additional two cases since Wednesday (1,091). The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

1,093 — an additional two cases since Wednesday (1,091). The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23. Resolved cases: 1,826 — an additional two cases since Wednesday (1,824). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all cases.

1,826 — an additional two cases since Wednesday (1,824). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all cases. Close contacts : 92 — down from 135 reported on Wednesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

: 92 — down from 135 reported on Wednesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon (most recent data). Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon (most recent data). Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases. Outbreaks: Three active – St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock; see “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 332 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Three active – St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock; see “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 332 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,416) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 19.9 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (72 cases) are related to travel and 0.6 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.6 per cent of all cases (1,416) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 19.9 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (72 cases) are related to travel and 0.6 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 61,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Wednesday’s update.

More than 61,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Wednesday’s update. Enforcement (Oct. 1 to Oct. 8): Three charges for one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

2:24 Peterborough eatery charged over public health measures Peterborough eatery charged over public health measures

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, reported six active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff) and one case at the school board office. Active cases:

Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock: Five cases — one less since Wednesday. An outbreak was declared on Oct. 3. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15.

in Havelock: Five cases — one less since Wednesday. An outbreak was declared on Oct. 3. On Tuesday, officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Oct. 15. Norwood District Public School : One case — unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open.

: One case — unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open. Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board Education Centre: One case — unchanged since Friday. The office is open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported seven active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). A case at Holy Cross Secondary School in Peterborough was reported resolved on Thursday.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One new case. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One new case. The school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: One case — two fewer than Wednesday. Outbreak declared Oct. 8 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

in Norwood: One case — two fewer than Wednesday. Outbreak declared Oct. 8 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield: Five cases — one less since Wednesday. Outbreak declared Oct. 6 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Thursday. The university also reported 92 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The most recent data is available in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including:

Thursday, Oct. 14: Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 766 Brealey Dr. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 766 Brealey Dr. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinics being held at area schools this week:

Thursday, Oct. 14 : Lakefield College School (4391 County Rd. 29 in Lakefield) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Lakefield College School (4391 County Rd. 29 in Lakefield) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute (175 Langton St. in Peterborough) — 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Drive. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

