Hockey coach accused of sexual assaults, child porn, found dead in Winnipeg hotel

A Winnipeg man who was facing numerous sexual assault charges dating back to his time as a hockey coach has died.

Winnipeg police said they were called to a St. James-area hotel on Wednesday, where Robert “Bob” Dawson was found dead.

Dawson, 57, had been charged with two counts of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and forcible confinement, as well as two counts of making, printing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Police said the alleged assaults were reported by a number of victims, who said the incidents occurred while they were in their early teens playing in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association.

The victims were allegedly invited to the coach’s home on separate occasions, where they were given money and alcohol and subsequently sexually assaulted.

Police said the victims told them the incidents had also been photographed and videotaped at the time.

Dawson was arrested Sept. 1, and according to police, further victims had come forward with additional allegations after news broke of his arrest.

Foul play isn’t suspected in Dawson’s death, police said.

