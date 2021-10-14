Bowman, other mayors pushing for transit funding from feds

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is in Ottawa meeting with his counterparts from other big Canadian cities, and says getting federal funding to recoup transit funding shortfalls during the pandemic is a priority.

Bowman said many of Canada’s big cities — Winnipeg included — are hemorrhaging money to keep transit running, and he hopes the federal government steps up like it has in the past.

Discussions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, he said, have shown some positive development.

Thanks for safely facilitating our 1st in-person Big City Mayors’ caucus meeting in about 2 years @FCM_online. It’s always been good for Canada’s Mayors to share ideas & better coordinate our work. But during the #COVID19 pandemic, & as we plan for recovery, it’s essential. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OFBt3ZSLi2 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) October 14, 2021

“We’re really grateful just to have constructive dialogue with the prime minister and with each other today here in Ottawa, to talk about how we work with this new minority Parliament to really drive a strong inclusive and sustainable post-COVID recovery,” Bowman said.

“That’s going to include not just housing, homelessness, climate change work, but also on public transit.”

I sat down with @FCM_online’s Big City Mayors’ Caucus to talk about affordable housing, public transit, and climate change – and we agreed that if we keep working together, we can tackle these challenges and deliver for Canadians. Thanks for sharing your ideas with me today. pic.twitter.com/MBTq5Sm2um — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 14, 2021

The transit file, he said, will impact the provincial government as well, and he’s looking forward to working with the winner of the Manitoba PC leadership race, which will crown either Shelly Glover or Heather Stefanson as the new premier later this month.

“We’ve got a $203-million cheque waiting for Winnipeg Transit in Ottawa, it just needs the province to put forward that request. Council’s been waiting for that for some time,” Bowman said.

“That’s an easy thing for the new premier to do on day one.”

