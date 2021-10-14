Menu

Canada

Microsoft to pull LinkedIn from Chinese market due to ‘challenging’ environment

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 14, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'BIV: Microsoft buys LinkedIn for $26.2 billion' BIV: Microsoft buys LinkedIn for $26.2 billion
WATCH ABOVE: Microsoft buys LinkedIn for $26.2 billion – Jun 13, 2016

Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China nearly seven years after its launch and will replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs.

LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country, where the government requires such platforms to follow strict rules and regulations.

Read more: LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as coronavirus pandemic strains demand for platform

“We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday, adding it did not find the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed like it has globally.

LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service, which restricts posting of certain content due to regulatory requirements, with a new portal called InJobs.

Click to play video: 'Harnessing the power of LinkedIn for businesses' Harnessing the power of LinkedIn for businesses
Harnessing the power of LinkedIn for businesses – Jun 4, 2019

The new service, which will be launched later this year, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, it said.

California-based LinkedIn, which was bought by Microsoft in 2016, has become hugely popular globally with employers, employees and job seekers as its social media-like features make it easier for them to connect with one another, while building their professional network.

— Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in London

© 2021 Reuters
