Canada

City of Kingston to say goodbye to long-time Utilities Kingston president

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 12:14 pm
Jim Keech, president and CEO of Utilities Kingston, is retiring after serving 40 years with the municipality. He will leave his post in January, 2022. View image in full screen
Jim Keech, president and CEO of Utilities Kingston, is retiring after serving 40 years with the municipality. He will leave his post in January, 2022. Utilities Kingston

One of Utilities Kingston’s longest-serving and most respected employees is hanging up his hat.

The city of Kingston announced Thursday that Jim Keech, president and CEO of Utilities Kingston, will be retiring from his position after spending 40 years with the municipal organization.

During his tenure, Keech headed both Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro, as well as the city’s transportation and infrastructure services group.

Read more: Utilities Kingston president meets paramedics who saved his life

The city gave a nod to Keech for helping guide Kingston through the COVID-19 pandemic, and a freshly amalgamated city through the ice storm of 1998.

His other notable achievements include bringing broadband to the city, changing more than 10,000 street lights to energy-efficient lights, and overseeing the reconstruction of Princess Street and the infrastructure beneath it.

Keech will be replaced on Jan. 17 by David Fell, who is leaving his role as CEO for Eastern Ontario Regional Broadband Network to take the municipal position.

Utilities Kingston’s board of directors created a hiring committee and hired an executive searcher to find the company’s next CEO.

Click to play video: 'Utilities Kingston president meets paramedics who saved his life' Utilities Kingston president meets paramedics who saved his life
