COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases, 5 more school exposures

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 new recoveries.

The bulk of the new cases — 23 — are in the Central Zone, where the province continues to say there is community spread “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are also two new cases in the Western Zone and one in the Eastern Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,357 tests on Wednesday. The province now has 198 active cases of COVID-19, 12 of whom are in hospital, including two in ICU.

In a release, the province said five schools were notified of an exposure at their school on Wednesday. A full list of school exposures can be found here.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.