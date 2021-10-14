Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases, 5 more school exposures

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Parents call for a circuit-breaker at another Halifax school' COVID-19: Parents call for a circuit-breaker at another Halifax school
Parents at another Halifax school are calling for a circuit breaker after a number of COVID-10 exposure notifications. École Mer et Monde has had eight exposure notifications since Sept. 24. Earlier this week Duc d’Anville Elementary School moved to online learning because of the number of cases there. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 15 new recoveries.

The bulk of the new cases — 23 — are in the Central Zone, where the province continues to say there is community spread “primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are also two new cases in the Western Zone and one in the Eastern Zone.

Read more: Parents concerned about growing number of exposure notices at École Mer et Monde

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,357 tests on Wednesday. The province now has 198 active cases of COVID-19, 12 of whom are in hospital, including two in ICU.

In a release, the province said five schools were notified of an exposure at their school on Wednesday. A full list of school exposures can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers