Hamilton’s public school board expected to discuss dress code policy amid Waterdown demonstrations

Just days after a demonstration at Waterdown District High opposing comments from the principal about student attire, the local school board says it’s going to review dress code policy.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) trustee Penny Deathe told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that the issue has been “simmering for a number of years” with varying degrees of constraints and opinions from sitting members.

“I’ve been a trustee for seven years, and prior to that, I sat on school council for many years with my kids attending Waterdown,” Deathe said.

“So it’s been a topic that has come up over the years with people sitting on both sides of the fence, some wanting a stricter dress code, some wanting no dress code.”

The school’s principal Theresa Sgambato issued a letter of apology last Thursday after stating dress code policy during a morning announcement amid a Hamilton police investigation into a sexual assault investigation tied to the learning facility.

Students held a protest the following day in front of the school’s main entrance that next day in defiance of the guidelines and the timing of the address.

On Wednesday, students wearing pyjamas demonstrated again to get the attention of the school board’s hierarchy.

“Crop tops and tank tops aren’t allowed in the school, according to the handbook, and pyjamas aren’t allowed either,” Grade 12 Waterdown student Katelyn Urbanic told Global News.

“A whole lot of students can be seen wearing pyjamas almost every day. So we decided just as a small act of rebellion against the dress code that we would all wear pyjama pants.”

Urbanic and others felt the announcement was “bad judgement” on the part of Sgambato and suggested it may have unfairly targeted some youth, particularly young girls who felt it was the equivalent of “victim blaming.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily blame her. The fallout and the damage has been significant, but I really do think that it was just a momentary lapse in judgment,” Urbanic said.

Deathe said she was excited to hear student trustees were working on a notice of motion since she had previously tabled a motion to review the dress code.

The trustee said almost a decade ago the school did look into a “quasi” golf shirt with the objective of creating a level playing field among the “have” and “have not” students.

However, the proposition didn’t get overwhelming support and was shelved.

Trustees are expected to discuss and potentially review a new approach on Monday night at the next board meeting.

However, she doesn’t believe the policy will be altered in an expedited manner.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a quick turnaround, but I think it needs time to be done properly to make sure that we come back with the right one,” Deathe said.

Students are expected to demonstrate again on Friday morning in support of a “less severe” dress code, according to Urbanic.

“I’m also hoping to see some education in terms of what could be considered insensitive and what could be considered detrimental and harmful to students so that staff doesn’t make this mistake again,” said Urbanic.