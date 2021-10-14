SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region adds COVID-19 vaccination requirement to access non-essential services

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario businesses still waiting for digital vaccine passport details a week before launch' Ontario businesses still waiting for digital vaccine passport details a week before launch
Ontario businesses are still waiting for digital vaccine passport details a week before launch

Waterloo Region has announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from those wishing to enter non-essential services beginning Monday.

It says the list of affected locations includes museums and in-person library programs as well as meetings at public spaces within region buildings.

Read more: Kitchener, Waterloo announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies for staff, volunteers

As is the case with restaurants, bars and other locations that already require residents to provide proof, visitors will need to have proof of vaccination as well as one form of approved ID.

Those under 12 along with those who have written proof of a medical exemption or written proof of an exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be exempt.

The region says it has made the move in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 as well as to encourage stragglers to get vaccinated against the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police announce new COVID-19 vaccine policy for members

It notes that all municipalities are also in the process of implementing vaccine policies for staff, volunteers and students.

The region says other public health measures such as face coverings and physical distancing remain in place despite the move.

