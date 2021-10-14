Menu

News

Operation Red Nose not running in Manitoba this holiday season

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 12:13 am
Click to play video: 'Operation Red Nose not running in Manitoba this holiday season' Operation Red Nose not running in Manitoba this holiday season
For the second straight holiday season, Operation Red Nose is putting the brakes on its program in Manitoba.

The organization says the COVID-19 situation is still too unpredictable at this point.

“The safety of our volunteers and clients is our priority, so the hard choice to push our safe ride campaign to 2022 is ultimately the most reasonable one given the current health situation.”  Anne-Marie Audet, Executive Director at Operation Red Nose Canada said.

“We have put a lot of thought into our decision, and it was a very hard one to make.”

RELATED: Operation Red Nose cancels 2020 season amid coronavirus

Operation Red Nose provides a free ride service for those who are impaired, while making sure their vehicles gets home safely as well. The volunteer-run service is free but donations go to support a variety of organizations in the province.

