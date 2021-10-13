SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs agree to helmet decal deal with TikTok

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2021 7:22 pm

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs sported TikTok decals on their helmets Wednesday night for the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

The team’s parent company announced a deal with TikTok earlier Wednesday for the social media platform’s logo to appear on players’ helmets throughout the season.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said the one-year agreement with the video-sharing service also includes in-arena and digital branding, concession items inspired by TikTok, and further collaborations with the company’s other sports properties.

The NHL added helmet advertisements last season and the board of governors has unanimously approved sponsor patches on jerseys beginning next season.

The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18 when Nike became the league’s official apparel company.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
