Former Chilliwack pastor handed 14-month sentence on child porn conviction

A former pastor of a Chilliwack church will spend 14 months in jail convicted on child pornography charges.

Johannes “John” Vermeer, who ministered at the Main Street Church, was found guilty of two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Vermeer was charged in March 2018 for offences dating back to March 2015 and May 2010.

A bio on the church’s website at the time said Vermeer was a founding member of the church and had served as executive pastor since 2009.

Along with the jail time, Vermeer will face 18 months of probation and has been placed on the Sexual Offender Registry for 10 years.

