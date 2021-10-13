Menu

Crime

Former Chilliwack pastor handed 14-month sentence on child porn conviction

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 7:11 pm
Former Chilliwack pastor John Vermeer has been sentenced to 14 months in jail on four child porn charges. View image in full screen
Former Chilliwack pastor John Vermeer has been sentenced to 14 months in jail on four child porn charges. Global News

A former pastor of a Chilliwack church will spend 14 months in jail convicted on child pornography charges.

Johannes “John” Vermeer, who ministered at the Main Street Church, was found guilty of two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Read more: Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

Vermeer was charged in March 2018 for offences dating back to March 2015 and May 2010.

A bio on the church’s website at the time said Vermeer was a founding member of the church and had served as executive pastor since 2009.

Along with the jail time, Vermeer will face 18 months of probation and has been placed on the Sexual Offender Registry for 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada' Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021
