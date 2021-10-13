Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remains found in Thanksgiving house fire: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 6:51 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the blaze was so destructive that fire crews couldn’t initially enter and search the home. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say the blaze was so destructive that fire crews couldn’t initially enter and search the home. Global News

Remains were found in a Thanksgiving morning fire that destroyed a Kelowna home, RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say the blaze was so destructive that fire crews couldn’t initially enter and search the home. The roof collapsed and only charred framing remains.

The home along the 100 block of Timberline Road has been surrounded by police tape since then, with police saying fire crews and RCMP fire investigators located the remains of an individual on Wednesday.

Read more: Early Thanksgiving morning fire destroys Kelowna home

“Kelowna RCMP is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to investigate and determine the identity of the deceased,” said Const. Solana Paré. “The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'At least two people hurt in Burnaby house fire' At least two people hurt in Burnaby house fire
At least two people hurt in Burnaby house fire – Sep 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagFire tagcentral okanagan tagHouse Fire tagKelowna RCMP tagKelowna Fire Department tagBC Coroners Service tagfatal house fire tagTimberline Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers