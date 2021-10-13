Remains found in Thanksgiving house fire: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Remains were found in a Thanksgiving morning fire that destroyed a Kelowna home, RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say the blaze was so destructive that fire crews couldn’t initially enter and search the home. The roof collapsed and only charred framing remains.

The home along the 100 block of Timberline Road has been surrounded by police tape since then, with police saying fire crews and RCMP fire investigators located the remains of an individual on Wednesday.

Read more: Early Thanksgiving morning fire destroys Kelowna home

“Kelowna RCMP is working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to investigate and determine the identity of the deceased,” said Const. Solana Paré. “The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:33 At least two people hurt in Burnaby house fire At least two people hurt in Burnaby house fire – Sep 29, 2021