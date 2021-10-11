Early Thanksgiving morning fire destroys Kelowna home

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of an early Monday morning residential fire in Kelowna’s Upper Mission is under investigation.

The fire on Timberline Road was called in at 5:52 a.m. and platoon captain Jarret Dais said a two-storey residential structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

2:05 West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

There were five trucks and 16 firefighters on scene at the height of the blaze, though they quickly gained the upper hand and within a couple of hours only one fire truck remained on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

2:05 Private hazmat team investigates odour Private hazmat team investigates odour – Apr 19, 2021

Nearly 2,000 homes were out of power in Kelowna’s Mission this morning as fire fighters worked to douse the fire.