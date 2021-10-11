Menu

Canada

Early Thanksgiving morning fire destroys Kelowna home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 12:27 pm
A home in the upper Mission of Kelowna was razed by fire Monday, Oct. 11. View image in full screen
A home in the upper Mission of Kelowna was razed by fire Monday, Oct. 11. Global News

The cause of an early Monday morning residential fire in Kelowna’s Upper Mission is under investigation.

The fire on Timberline Road was called in at 5:52 a.m. and platoon captain Jarret Dais said a two-storey residential structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

There were five trucks and 16 firefighters on scene at the height of the blaze, though they quickly gained the upper hand and within a couple of hours only one fire truck remained on scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Nearly 2,000 homes were out of power in Kelowna’s Mission this morning as fire fighters worked to douse the fire.

