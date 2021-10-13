SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 case closes Inverary, Ont. farm supply store

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 3:55 pm
An Inverary, Ont., farm supply store closed its door for cleaning after KFL&A Public Health identified a positive case of COVID-19 at the location. View image in full screen
An Inverary, Ont., farm supply store closed its door for cleaning after KFL&A Public Health identified a positive case of COVID-19 at the location. Maple Country Home and Farm / Facebook

KFL&A Public Health is advising anyone who attended a local farm supply store to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after a case was identified at the store.

The health unit said anyone who attended Maple Country Home and Farm in Inverary between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10 should keep an eye out for symptoms.

“We recommend all individuals affected by this exposure go for testing even if you do not have symptoms. If symptoms develop, please seek testing and self-isolate,” the health unit said in a news release Wednesday.

KFL&A Public Health to change the way it reports COVID-19 cases on social media

A Facebook post from the location noted that the store is currently closed due to the positive case.

The post said the store will be closed for deep cleaning, and that a reopening date will be announced when it is safe to do so.

The health unit said it gives out notices such as these when it cannot follow up with all close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

