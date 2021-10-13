Riverview, N.B. residents, businesses band together to combat youth bullying

Residents and business owners in Riverview, N.B., are banding together to help combat bullying, which some say has become a big problem in their community in recent years.

Shannon Shaban put up a sign reading “Bullying stops here — Safe Spot” on the door of her second-hand clothing called Dayzee’s Fashions in Riverview this week.

“We can lock the door, we can protect them, we can hide them, we can call the police and do whatever we need to do,” said Shaban, who said she put up the sign after hearing about issues with bullying in the community.

Riverview resident Jason Savage says at least 20 other businesses are interested in following Shaban’s lead by making their businesses safe zones for youth as well.

“It has taken off quite tremendously. It is going quite viral in the community,” said Savage.

Savage has organized an anti-bullying rally to take place in the community on Saturday. He said the goal is to raise awareness about what he sees as a growing problem with bullying at some Riverview schools, particularly at Riverview High School.

“I have friends with kids who have just started their journeys in high school and have experienced some bullying situations. So it is like, why not speak up and do something about it now before it grows into a huge problem?” he said.

Savage’s two children graduated from Riverview High School and were never bullied, but he said that he was as a child.

“I know the impact that it has on kids,” he said.

The Anglophone East School District said each school has its own individual reporting process for students who have safety concerns and takes “all reports of peer conflict and bullying behaviours seriously,” said Stephanie Patterson, director of communication for the district.

“Riverview High School has an online reporting system where concerns or incidents are reported by students (anonymously or not) and then reviewed and addressed by school staff,” said Patterson, adding that student safety remains the top priority.

But Savage said that he wants the district to assign independent committees to investigate individual incidents.

“To make sure they are being dealt with appropriately and consistently,” he said.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc said the landscape of youth bullying has changed in recent years due to social media.

“There is no escape from it now”, he said.

He said that the Riverview Youth Network has been formed in conjunction with students, the school district and community groups to address the issue head-on, and he welcomes more businesses like Shaban’s to get involved.

“I am really glad to see that part of the conversation they are looking to be part of the solution. I think that is great, we need that organic community reaction if we are really going to have an impact on this issue,” said LeBlanc.

