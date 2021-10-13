16-year-old boy charged in September shooting in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a northeast shooting last month.

Investigators say a man was standing at a bus stop at 32 Avenue and Rundleside Drive N.E. around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 when he was approached by the youth and another person.

Police say there was a conversation between the three and the man was shot in the leg.

The victim was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The teen has been charged, but can’t be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In a news release Wednesday, police said gun crime continues to impact our community and many areas of the Calgary Police Service are working together to address this complex issue.

Anyone with information about shootings in our city is encouraged to report them through the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.