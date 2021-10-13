Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy charged in September shooting in northeast Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 12:31 pm
Calgary police laid charges in a September shooting against a 16-year-old boy Oct. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police laid charges in a September shooting against a 16-year-old boy Oct. 13, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines

Calgary police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a northeast shooting last month.

Investigators say a man was standing at a bus stop at 32 Avenue and Rundleside Drive N.E. around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 when he was approached by the youth and another person.

Read more: Calgary police homicide unit investigating deadly downtown shooting

 

Police say there was a conversation between the three and the man was shot in the leg.

The victim was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The teen has been charged, but can’t be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Calgary man shot at close range will spend life in wheelchair: ‘My body dropped hard’

In a news release Wednesday, police said gun crime continues to impact our community and many areas of the Calgary Police Service are working together to address this complex issue.

Anyone with information about shootings in our city is encouraged to report them through the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

