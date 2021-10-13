2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 20

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,062.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph increased by one from the previous day to 20, with only one new recovery.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,997 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, one new case has been confirmed, with the case count there now at 2,013.

Active cases have fallen to 19 in the county with three new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting four cases among three schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 83.8 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 89.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just under 800 vaccine shots were administered, including about 200 first doses, roughly 500 second doses and about 50 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 79.1 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while Wellington Catholic says 88.3 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

