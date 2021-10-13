‘Keep it outside’: B.C.’s top doctor has advice for a safe, second pandemic Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top doctor offered some safety advice for trick-or-treaters and anyone planning to hand out candy on Halloween.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the creative ways people used to deliver Halloween treats last year should be considered again as communities continue to see COVID-19 transmission.

2:02 Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind – Oct 28, 2020

Last year, people used candy chutes, slides, and tongs to deliver goodies with children standing further back than usual.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry said she wants to see more of the same this year as children aged five to 11 won’t be vaccinated until after Halloween.

“Keep it outside, keep groups small, do some of those really fun things that worked last year — having outdoor events, especially if they involve children who are under 12 and not yet vaccinated,” Henry said Tuesday.

“All of the creative stuff that we saw last year, I think, bring it on again this year.”

3:09 COVID-19 vaccine timeline for B.C. children COVID-19 vaccine timeline for B.C. children

Henry said parents can now register their children, ages five to 11, to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved by Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the province is looking at early November to be able to provide vaccines for that age group.

Eligibility could be based on children in high-risk communities and families with multiple children that can get vaccinated together.

Henry also said children aged five to 11 must now wear masks in indoor public spaces throughout B.C.

“Recognizing that young people are now wearing masks from K to 12 in our school system, I’m adjusting our public mask mandate and requiring it for everyone five years of age and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces.”

— with files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press