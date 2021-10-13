SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

‘Keep it outside’: B.C.’s top doctor has advice for a safe, second pandemic Halloween

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry’s safety advice for second pandemic Halloween' Dr. Bonnie Henry’s safety advice for second pandemic Halloween
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides safety advice for trick or treaters and for British Columbians planning to hand out Halloween candy. She says the creative ways candy was distributed last year is good and should be considered again this year as communities are still seeing COVID-19 transmission.

British Columbia’s top doctor offered some safety advice for trick-or-treaters and anyone planning to hand out candy on Halloween.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the creative ways people used to deliver Halloween treats last year should be considered again as communities continue to see COVID-19 transmission.

Click to play video: 'Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind' Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind
Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind – Oct 28, 2020

Last year, people used candy chutes, slides, and tongs to deliver goodies with children standing further back than usual.

Henry said she wants to see more of the same this year as children aged five to 11 won’t be vaccinated until after Halloween.

Read more: ‘3D printing and then lots of duct tape’: B.C. dad creates electronic candy dispensers for Halloween

“Keep it outside, keep groups small, do some of those really fun things that worked last year — having outdoor events, especially if they involve children who are under 12 and not yet vaccinated,” Henry said Tuesday.

“All of the creative stuff that we saw last year, I think, bring it on again this year.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine timeline for B.C. children' COVID-19 vaccine timeline for B.C. children
COVID-19 vaccine timeline for B.C. children

Henry said parents can now register their children, ages five to 11, to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved by Health Canada.

She said the province is looking at early November to be able to provide vaccines for that age group.

Eligibility could be based on children in high-risk communities and families with multiple children that can get vaccinated together.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 2,090 new cases over four days, along with 28 deaths

Henry also said children aged five to 11 must now wear masks in indoor public spaces throughout B.C.

“Recognizing that young people are now wearing masks from K to 12 in our school system, I’m adjusting our public mask mandate and requiring it for everyone five years of age and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces.”

— with files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

