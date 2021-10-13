Singer-songwriter’s collaboration with Winnipeg symphony a dream come true

A Winnipeg singer-songwriter is set to live out a dream come true next week.

Three-time Juno nominee Don Amero will be performing a series of shows that pair his roots/country/pop sound with the power of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

“You’ve got 50 to 60 people on stage, all with their intentions the same, wanting to move an audience with music,” Amero told 680 CJOB.

“The symphony is an ages-old style of music, and I think when you combine that with contemporary pop, country, whatever, it brings that sound up to a level … and for me, I’ve always dreamed of that level.

“It moves the room, and it’s hard to deny that when you’re there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Can’t believe it’s only a few weeks away. Me and the @WpgSymphony on Oct. 22, 23 and 24. Tix available now: https://t.co/31ROri4bk2 pic.twitter.com/fh2rBKfUQI — Don Amero (@donaldamero) October 5, 2021

Despite the accolades throughout his career — he has also picked up hardware at the Western Canadian Music Awards and Native American Music Awards, among many others — Amero said he’s just as comfortable performing solo with an acoustic guitar as he is on the big stage at the 2,000-plus seat Centennial Concert Hall.

“The week after doing the symphony shows, I’m actually doing a small little house concert, just me and a guitar,” he said.

“So I do all kinds of things…. Music, for me, is the ground floor of everything — to share music with people who are listening. I’ll do it on any level from five to 500 to 5,000. It doesn’t really matter to me.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like I’ve been given an opportunity to have a voice. It’s not at the Justin Bieber level or Shawn Mendes level, but it’s at a level where people pay attention.”

5:23 Catching up with Manitoba musician Don Amero Catching up with Manitoba musician Don Amero – Mar 12, 2021