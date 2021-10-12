Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman critically injured after being hit by Toronto transit bus

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 6:24 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a bus in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.

Police said emergency crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the area of Duplex and Lawrence avenues, west of Yonge Street.

An elderly woman was struck by a TTC bus and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 49-year-old man in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers are looking into why exactly the woman was hit by the bus.

The spokesperson said reports indicate the woman may have fallen before she was hit.

Westbound Lawrence Avenue was closed in the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTTC tagtoronto police service tagToronto Paramedics tagLawrence Avenue tagTTC bus collision tagLawrence Avenue collision tagWoman struck by ttc bus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers