Woman critically injured after being hit by Toronto transit bus

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a bus in Toronto on Tuesday, officials say.

Police said emergency crews were called just before 2 p.m. to the area of Duplex and Lawrence avenues, west of Yonge Street.

An elderly woman was struck by a TTC bus and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers are looking into why exactly the woman was hit by the bus.

The spokesperson said reports indicate the woman may have fallen before she was hit.

Westbound Lawrence Avenue was closed in the area for the investigation.

