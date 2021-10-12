Humboldt Broncos captain paying his leadership forward

Kade Olsen is the man proudly wearing the “C” on his jersey this season for the Humboldt Broncos.

The stay-at-home defenceman says he wouldn’t consider himself a vocal leader, but one that picks his spots.

“I’ve never been a big vocal guy,” the Broncos captain said. “I try my best to give the guys tips and try my best to lead by example and show the boys hard work and show them what to do out there and hopefully they follow.”

“It is his fourth year with the Broncos and he is one of those guys, he’s an hour at the rink before everyone else every day,” Broncos head coach and GM Scott Barney said.

“He’s in the weight room, he controls the dressing room really well. On the ice, he is hard to play against, he’s in your face, he’s a coach’s dream. Anything you want, he will do it for you, for the team, and it’s always great having those guys be the leaders for you.”

“Ollie’s a great guy,” Broncos forward Alec Saretsky added. “He’s been in the league … four years. He knows how to get the boys fired up. He has tons of experience and he can pass that down to the younger guys on the team.”

Olsen has had a chance to learn from some great leaders in his time as a Bronco. Like Brayden Camrud, and Derek Patter just to name a few.

“Yeah, they were great,” says Olsen.

“I came in at 17 and they showed me the way. How to work with your D-partner, all the systems. They teach you all of that, but not only that, they teach you how to be a good person, so that’s awesome. That is the best part about being a Bronco. Making that kid’s day talking to them. Making that grandma’s day opening the door for her, so it’s great.”

The veteran defenceman from Saskatoon said the community of Humboldt will always be close to his heart and after his playing days are done, he plans to come back often.

“I am only an hour away so I will probably make the trip a couple of times a year,” Olsen says with a smile on his face.

“Hang out with the boys and my billet sisters, my billets, they are like second family to me, so I will be back lots.”