Middlesex County OPP looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run with cyclist Monday night

A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Middlesex County on Monday night, Middlesex County OPP say.

On Monday at 9:15 p.m., OPP and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.

Police say a cyclist was travelling westbound on Calvert Drive when they were struck by a vehicle headed in the same direction.

The rider, a 45-year-old from Strathroy, Ont., was ejected from their bicycle and pronounced dead on scene, OPP say.

Police say the driver did not remain on scene and is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP.

The name of the deceased is not being released while the next of kind are notified.

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate.

Any motorists that were travelling on Calvert Line between 6:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m., are asked to contact police if they observed anything suspicious.

Community residents are also asked to check their security surveillance cameras to see if the recordings captured the vehicle or cyclist.

