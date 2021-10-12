Morning fire contained to kitchen area in Kelowna apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in a six-storey apartment building on Tuesday morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the electrical fire happened in a fourth-floor unit, along the 1800 block of Country Club Drive around 8 a.m., and that 16 firefighters were on scene.

According to the fire department, the first arriving crew members reported a fire above the microwave area, and that it had spread to the kitchen cabinets and the wall area.

The fire department said a property representative slowed the fire with an extinguisher prior to firefighters arriving.

“The fire damage was contained to the kitchen area with no extension into the structure,” said the fire department, adding the three occupants all exited the apartment safely.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

