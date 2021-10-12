Charges laid in Winnipeg nightclub shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured at a Portage Avenue nightclub last month.

Police were called to Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar after shots were fired around 4 a.m. on Sept. 4.

A 27-year-old woman was injured by flying glass and a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police now say two groups had gotten into a fight in the bar before the gunfire erupted.

0:38 Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting – Sep 8, 2021

Police announced two arrests in the case in a press release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects is also facing drug charges after police allege he threw a bag of cocaine out a second-storey window — before jumping out himself — when officers came to make an arrest at a home in the South Pointe neighbourhood on Sept. 25.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

A second suspect, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested at a home in the Mynarski neighbourhood on Sept. 26.

That man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Both suspects have been detained in custody.

3:23 2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say 2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say – Sep 8, 2021