Crime

Charges laid in Winnipeg nightclub shooting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 3:51 pm
Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting at Spades Nightclub and Hookah Bar Sept. 4. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting at Spades Nightclub and Hookah Bar Sept. 4. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured at a Portage Avenue nightclub last month.

Police were called to Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar after shots were fired around 4 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Read more: Firearms incident at Portage Avenue bar leaves man in critical condition: Winnipeg police

A 27-year-old woman was injured by flying glass and a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police now say two groups had gotten into a fight in the bar before the gunfire erupted.

Click to play video: 'Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting' Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting
Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting – Sep 8, 2021

Police announced two arrests in the case in a press release Tuesday.

One of the suspects is also facing drug charges after police allege he threw a bag of cocaine out a second-storey window — before jumping out himself — when officers came to make an arrest at a home in the South Pointe neighbourhood on Sept. 25.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Read more: Drugs, cash seized by Manitoba RCMP in Flin Flon traffic stop

A second suspect, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested at a home in the Mynarski neighbourhood on Sept. 26.

That man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Both suspects have been detained in custody.

Click to play video: '2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say' 2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say
2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say – Sep 8, 2021
