Crime

Wanted man arrested for early morning stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 1:28 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in the downtown on Saturday morning. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man wanted in several incidents was arrested Saturday morning following a stabbing in the city’s downtown.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Murray Street and George Street North. Officers located a male victim with a leg injury. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment. A second victim was also injured but did not seek medical treatment, police said.

A short time later, police located a suspect matching the description provided to investigators.

Hayden Woolacott, 18, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance — methamphetamine.

Police say Woolacott was wanted on a warrant in connection with several other recent incidents, including theft, mischief, break and enter, and drug offences between April and August of this year.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on Tuesday, police said.

